EU Commission Says Has No Objections to Amendments to Contract for Paks-2 NPP in Hungary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The European Commission did not express any objections to amendments to the contracts between Russia and Hungary on the construction and financing of the new power units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP), also known as Paks-2, a European Commission spokesperson told RIA Novosti on Monday.

"The Commission has reviewed the changes to the contracts concerning the the Paks II project notified last month by the Hungarian authorities under the Euratom Treaty. The Commission did not raise any objections nor request modifications to the notified contract changes.

The Commission's response is strictly limited to its competence under the Euratom Treaty, and is without prejudice to any further assessment based on other legal bases," the spokesperson said.

Any future amendments to the contract for the nuclear power plant in Hungary with the participation of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom must be agreed with the European Commission as well, the official added.

"It is important that throughout the performance of the agreements, Hungary ensures compliances with the EU's sanctions framework," the spokesperson said.