UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Says Member States Should Notify Neighbors Before Lifting COVID-19 Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 04:26 PM

EU Commission Says Member States Should Notify Neighbors Before Lifting COVID-19 Measures

The member states of the European Union should notify each other and the EU Commission before lifting countermeasures that were imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission said on Wednesday in a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The member states of the European Union should notify each other and the EU Commission before lifting countermeasures that were imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission said on Wednesday in a press release.

"At a minimum, Member States should notify each other and the Commission in due time before they lift measures and take into account their views," the press release said.

According to the commission, cooperation between EU countries is essential to avoid "negative effects."

These recommendations are included in a commission's roadmap on how to lift the coronavirus-related restrictions across the continent in a coordinated manner.

The World Health Organization in March declared Europe an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The western and southern countries of the continent have been the most affected by COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Europe European Union March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PIA ran special flight on April 9 to bring back me ..

57 seconds ago

US Decision to Suspend WHO Funding Damages COVID-1 ..

2 minutes ago

More than two dozen killed in DR Congo militia att ..

2 minutes ago

Pesco Mardan conducts operation against power thie ..

2 minutes ago

Asia virus latest: South Korea votes; China concer ..

2 minutes ago

Italians question merits of virus testing

46 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.