EU Commission Says Member States Should Notify Neighbors Before Lifting COVID-19 Measures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The member states of the European Union should notify each other and the EU Commission before lifting countermeasures that were imposed in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the commission said on Wednesday in a press release.

"At a minimum, Member States should notify each other and the Commission in due time before they lift measures and take into account their views," the press release said.

According to the commission, cooperation between EU countries is essential to avoid "negative effects."

These recommendations are included in a commission's roadmap on how to lift the coronavirus-related restrictions across the continent in a coordinated manner.

The World Health Organization in March declared Europe an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. The western and southern countries of the continent have been the most affected by COVID-19.