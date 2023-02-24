EU Commission Says No Evidence Found of China Providing Weapons to Russia

The European Union has not found any evidence that would suggest China is supplying weapons to Russia to help in its military operation in Ukraine, EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The European Union has not found any evidence that would suggest China is supplying weapons to Russia to help in its military operation in Ukraine, EU Commission Foreign Affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali said on Friday.

"We currently have no clear evidence of China providing lethal weapon systems to Russia, but we will call on China to refrain from any form of military assistance," Massrali told a briefing.

On Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that China would face "real consequences" if it decided to supply Russia with military assistance amid the Ukraine conflict.

On the next day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg added that NATO was concerned about the possibility of China supplying weapons to Russia.

However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said that Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi assured him that China was not providing weapons to countries at war.