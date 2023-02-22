UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Says Ready To Help Reconstruct Regions Destroyed By Earthquake In Turkey

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2023 | 08:53 PM

EU Commission Says Ready to Help Reconstruct Regions Destroyed by Earthquake in Turkey

The European Union is ready to help in the reconstruction of the Turkish regions destroyed by the devastating earthquakes, including building new houses and hospitals, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The European Union is ready to help in the reconstruction of the Turkish regions destroyed by the devastating earthquakes, including building new houses and hospitals, European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said on Wednesday.

"The EU Commission is ready to do everything in its power to help, and we are ready to participate in building new houses, new schools, new hospitals, new nurseries so that normal life can return to these regions in Turkey. This of course will take time and this of course it will be costly," Varhelyi said during a press conference with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

Powerful earthquakes hit parts of Syria and Turkey on February 6, toppling thousands of homes. The aftershocks that followed were felt by people in 10 Turkish provinces and neighboring countries. The death toll from earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 42,000. Several new earthquakes hit the area this week as well, adding to the devastation.

