EU Commission Says Tracking, But Not Commenting on Elections in Catalonia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The European Commission is tracking a snap parliamentary election in Spain's autonomous community of Catalonia but not authorized to comment on it, a spokesperson for the commission said on Monday.

"As the European Union, we do not comment on regional elections or some eventual impact that they might have. This is a normal democratic process that we will of course be tracking. In this regard we cannot express any feelings and expectations," the spokesperson said at a briefing.

On Sunday, Catalonia held the snap parliamentary election despite the tense COVID-19 situation in the region.

Three Catalan pro-independence parties won an absolute majority in the regional legislature. The pro-independence Catalan Republican Left is winning 33 seats, Together for Catalonia has 32 seats, while the Popular Unity Candidacy is winning 9 seats. Meanwhile, the Socialists' Party has garnered 23% support, winning 33 seats in the 135-strong Catalan parliament.

The turnout was only 53.5 percent due to the coronavirus pandemic.