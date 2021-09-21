EU Commission Says Travelers Vaccinated With AstraZeneca Should Be Allowed to Enter US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) European Commission Chief Spokesman Eric Mamer said on Tuesday that people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and seeking to visit the United States should be able to do so, as the drug is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

On Monday, Washington decided to lift the travel ban for fully vaccinated foreigners from a number of countries, including almost the whole EU, the United Kingdom, Iran, India, China, and others, starting early November. However, even though AstraZeneca is approved by the EMA, it is not authorized for use in the United States.

"We believe that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, that is why it was authorized in the EU and therefore from our point of view, it will make sense for people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca to be able to travel," Mamer told a briefing.

While the European Union is unaware whether arrivals from the member states who received AstraZeneca will be able to enter the US, Washington's list of eligible vaccines is reportedly likely to include it. Mamer suggested that Brussels wait for Washington's final decision in the matter.

The US food and Drug Administration has so far authorized three vaccines for emergency used across the country, including Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen. The EMA has the same drugs in its portfolio, complemented by AstraZeneca.