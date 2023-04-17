EU Commission Seeks Clarifications From Hungary, Poland on Ban of Ukrainian Grain Imports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The European Commission is in contact with the EU member states that have decided to ban grain imports from Ukraine due to oversupply and side effects for their internal markets as Brussels needs to properly asses the measures, Commission spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Monday.

"We are already in contact with the relevant authorities, the authorities of the EU member states that are announcing these measures, also the authorities of Ukraine, to properly understand the scope of these measures and the legal basis, because we do not have full clarity on that," Ferrer told a briefing.

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine.

On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that Slovakia would join these countries in suspending grain imports from Ukraine. Bulgaria is also mulling a similar ban, according to the country's agriculture minister, Yavor Gechev.

In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations have been protesting the uncontrolled import of cheap Ukrainian grain.