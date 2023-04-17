EU Commission Seeks Clarifications From Hungary, Poland on Ban of Ukrainian Grain Imports

The European Commission is in contact with the EU member states that have decided to ban grain imports from Ukraine due to oversupply and side effects for their internal markets as Brussels needs to properly assess the measures, Commission spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The European Commission is in contact with the EU member states that have decided to ban grain imports from Ukraine due to oversupply and side effects for their internal markets as Brussels needs to properly assess the measures, Commission spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer said on Monday.

"We are already in contact with the relevant authorities, the authorities of the EU member states that are announcing these measures, also the authorities of Ukraine, to properly understand the scope of these measures and the legal basis, because we do not have full clarity on that," Ferrer told a briefing.

The European Commission is not seeking to punish the states banning the import of Ukraine's agricultural production, instead, it is trying to find a joint solution that would meet the interests of all of the parties, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer said later on Monday.

"This is not about sanctioning, this is about finding solutions, based on the EU law, in the interests, at the same time, of the Ukrainians and of the EU. This is how we need to look at this issue," Mamer stressed at a midday press briefing.

The EU and its member states, including Poland and other states bordering with Ukraine, have already done their utmost to help the Ukrainian side and it is not the objective of the European Commission to "rack difficulties on populations within the European Union," he added.

Meanwhile, the European Commission is developing its second package of measures aimed at supporting those European farmers, who have been affected by the tariff-free import of grain from Ukraine, Ferrer told journalists on Monday.

"We are working now on a second package of measures ... we will continue supporting these countries that are being affected by the imports from Ukraine," she said, adding that "this (the amount of assistance for the affected farmers) is still under discussions, so we cannot provide any details at this stage on the amount or on the allocation criteria, but what is important to highlight is that we are taking into consideration the impact of these increased imports on the front line countries."

On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that Slovakia would join these countries in suspending grain imports from Ukraine. Bulgaria is also mulling a similar ban, according to the country's agriculture minister, Yavor Gechev.

In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations have been protesting the uncontrolled import of cheap Ukrainian grain.