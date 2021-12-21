UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Sets Validity Period Of 9 Months For COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 08:20 PM

The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it limited the validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to nine months to facilitate travels within the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The European Commission announced on Tuesday that it limited the validity of COVID-19 vaccination certificates to nine months to facilitate travels within the European Union.

"Today, the Commission adopted rules relating to the EU Digital COVID Certificate, establishing a binding acceptance period of 9 months (precisely 270 days) of vaccination certificates for the purposes of intra-EU travel," the press statement of the body said.

The period of validity was agreed upon taking into account recommendations of the EU Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which says that a booster dose is needed six months after full vaccination is completed.

The EU Commission added three more months to the certificate's validity to enable national vaccination campaigns to administer the necessary number of doses to citizens.

In addition to that, the commission also made amendments to the rules of encoding vaccination certificates so that they demonstrated if a person received a booster vaccine shot or not.

To date, the EU has issued a total of 807 million certificates, the EU Commission said, and 60 countries from across the world have already joined the system.

