EU Commission Signs Agreement With Ukraine on Allocation of $4.9Bln in Macro-Financial Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis signed on Monday a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine on the allocation of five billion Euros ($4.9 billion) in macro-financial assistance.

"This time: the EU will provide 5 bln for (Ukraine's) immediate liquidity needs, pay salaries & pensions. We will deliver first part mid-October, next two parts to follow later in year," Dombrovskis said on Twitter.

The tranche is part of the macro-financial support package of up to nine billion euros offered by the European Union to Kiev on May 18, of which one billion euros has already been disbursed in August.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with military, financial and humanitarian aid. According to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, in total, the EU provided 10 billion euros in assistance to Ukraine.