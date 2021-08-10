EU Commission Studying Letter From 6 Member States on Afghan Migrant Returns

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The European Commission confirmed on Tuesday that it had received a letter from six EU nations opposing the suspension of deportation of Afghan asylum seekers who were denied permission to stay in the bloc, spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said Tuesday.

"On the letter, all I can do is confirm at this stage that we received this letter signed by six ministers for home affairs on the temporary suspension of returns to Afghanistan and we will be replying to this letter at the appropriate junction or when the reply is ready," Jahnz told a briefing.

At the same time, the official noted that individual states are responsible for all decisions on the return of migrants who are not eligible for asylum in the EU under European law. The commission maintains close contact with the member states on this issue and on the situation in Afghanistan in general, the spokesman added.

Jahnz also confirmed that Afghanistan had earlier applied with the EC for a three-month suspension on the return of asylums seekers in view of rising tensions with the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia).

The commission remains in touch with Kabul on migrant and security issues, according to the official.

In July, Afghanistan called on the European Union to stop deporting Afghan asylum seekers for at least three months.

However, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Austria, Belgium and Greece are reported to have submitted a letter to the European Commission, asking to keep in force the existing agreement with Afghanistan on refugees' deportation. In this letter the EU nations refer to the obligation of all countries to repatriate their nationals. They also expressed their concern over the prospects of Afghanistan remaining the main source of illegal migration to the bloc in the future.

The hostilities between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban have been on the rise since foreign troops began withdrawing from the country. According to the UN assistance mission, the number of Afghans killed or injured in the first half of the year hit a record 5,183, with a particularly sharp rise recorded in May when the Taliban launched their offensive.