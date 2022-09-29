UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Sues Malta Over Issuance Of 'Golden Passports'

Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

EU Commission Sues Malta Over Issuance of 'Golden Passports'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The European Commission (EC) on Thursday filed a lawsuit in the Court of Justice of the European Union against Malta for its investor citizenship scheme, which is also known as golden passports.

"The Commission considers that granting EU citizenship in return for pre-determined payments or investments without any genuine link to the Member State concerned is not compatible with the principle of sincere cooperation enshrined in Article 4 of the Treaty on European Union, and with the concept of Union citizenship, as provided for in Article 20 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union," the commission said in a statement.

On March 2, the Maltese authorities suspended the issuance of the so-called golden passports to investors from Russia and Belarus amid the escalation in Ukraine, but did not cancel such a scheme on obtaining citizenship by all other nationalities, the commission said.

In October 2020, the EC launched a disciplinary procedure on violation of EU legislation in relation to Malta due to the issuance of golden passports for fixed payments or investments in the absence of any real connection with the state. 

Following the commission's accusations of violations related to the issuance of golden passports, the Maltese government stated that the issuance of citizenship on this principle is the prerogative of EU member states and announced the preparation of a response to the EC's conclusion. However, the commission found Malta's response unsatisfactory and decided to appeal to the EU top court.

The commission also noted that Malta remains the only state in the EU that still issues golden passports.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Belarus Malta March October Citizenship 2020 Gold All From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan shows the light to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ..

Govt to exercise constitutional, legal options to ensure cyber security: Tarar

2 hours ago
 IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Av ..

IHC acquits Maryam Nawaz, her husband Safdar in Avenfield case

2 hours ago
 Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to ..

Nation should stand united to lend helping hand to flood victims: Ahsan

4 hours ago
 Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dolla ..

Rupee continues upward trajectory against US dollar

4 hours ago
 NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 ..

NEPRA recommended to raise power tariff by Rs0.22 per unit

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.