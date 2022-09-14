EU Commission Suggests Cutting Overall Electricity Use by at Least 10% by March 31, 2023

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The European Commission suggests that EU countries reduce overall electricity use by at least 10% by the end of March, 2023, according to the bloc's emergency measures released on Wednesday.

"To target the most expensive hours of electricity consumption, when gas-fired power generation has a significant impact on the price, the Commission proposes an obligation to reduce electricity consumption by at least 5% during selected peak price hours. Member States will be required to identify the 10% of hours with the highest expected price and reduce demand during those peak hours.

The Commission also proposes that Member States aim to reduce overall electricity demand by at least 10% until 31 March 2023," the commission said.

"Reducing demand at peak times would lead to a reduction of gas consumption by 1.2bcm over the winter. Increasing energy efficiency is also a key part of meeting our climate commitments under the European Green Deal," the EU body added.