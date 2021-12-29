UrduPoint.com

EU Commission To Allocate Over $5.6Mln To Ukraine To Enhance Nuclear Safety - Kiev

Wed 29th December 2021

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The European Commission will provide Kiev with 5 million Euros ($5.66 million) to bolster Ukraine's nuclear safety practices as part of an action program, and the remaining 1.5 million euros will be contributed by Kiev, the country's government said on Tuesday.

A pursuant agreement on funding the Annual Action Program for 2020 on Cooperation in Nuclear Safety was signed earlier in the day.

"With the support of the EU, we are launching a project that will help improve the safe management of radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel in Ukraine, as well as better the environmental rehabilitation of former nuclear facilities," Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said, as quoted by the government.

The funding will be directed to development of recommendations and decisions on the ways to manage radioactive waste kept at the Pidlisny disposal site, located near the disabled Chernobyl nuclear power plant, according to Stefanishyna.

"Funding will also help improve the system of radiation monitoring of water resources in the exclusion zone," Stefanishyna said.

The Ukrainian government and the European Commission also signed a deal to amend the Technical Cooperation Program 2019 financial agreement. The amendments will enable the funding allocated under the agreement to be redirected to the transport system of Ukraine

