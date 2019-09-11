EU Commission to Analyze Court Ruling on Opal, Inform on Next Steps Shortly - Sefcovic

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission will analyze the court's decision on Russia's Gazprom and its access to OPAL pipeline and give details on the next steps soon, Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission in charge of the Energy Union, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) The European Commission will analyze the court's decision on Russia's Gazprom and its access to OPAL pipeline and give details on the next steps soon, Maros Sefcovic, the vice president of the European Commission in charge of the Energy Union, said Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an EU court overturned a 2016 European Commission decision to expand Gazprom's access to OPAL's facilities.

"We'll really have to analyze and react in accordance with the law, with our prerogatives, and of course, we will inform shortly what the next course of action would be," Sefcovic told reporters when asked about the commission's reaction to the court's decision.