EU Commission To Approach Frontex, Europol Over Migrants' Death On Greek-Turkish Border

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022

EU Commission to Approach Frontex, Europol Over Migrants' Death on Greek-Turkish Border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The European Commission will approach Europol and Frontex for information on the death of migrants on the Turkish-Greek border, Anitta Hipper, the commission's spokesperson for home affairs, migration and internal security, said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Turkish authorities said 19 dead bodies had been found near Turkey's border with Greece, saying that were migrants that were frozen to death. Ankara pinned the blame for the deaths on Greek border guards, saying they pushed the migrants back, but Greece rejected the accusations.

"This is a matter of the national authorities to investigate. We will also be asking Frontex and Europol on this matter for any information they might have and indeed, the Commissioner (Ylva Johansson) has been in close contact with the Greek authorities to find out more," Hipper said at a briefing.

