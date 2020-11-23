EU Commission to Buy 200 Robots to Disinfect COVID-19 Patient Rooms - President

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The European Commission is planning to procure 200 robots for disinfection of COVID-19 patient rooms in hospitals across the bloc, President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

"We do all we can to support hospitals and patients in these difficult times.

We are buying, with EU funds, 200 disinfection robots, which will be delivered to hospitals across Europe to help clean patient rooms. More will follow. Let's stay safe!" von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Europe remains the second worst-hit region by the coronavirus after the Americas. Since the onset of the pandemic, the European Economic Area countries and the United Kingdom have confirmed over 12 million cases, including more than 293,000 deaths, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.