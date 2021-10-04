EU Commission to Consider Results of National Probe Into People Included in Pandora Papers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The European Commission will consider next steps on individuals mentioned in the Pandora papers if national investigations bring any results, spokeswoman Dana Spinant said on Monday.

"The commission is not in a position to make a blanket statement regarding contacts with the people that were named in this investigation, which is called the Pandora Papers.

It's in relation with a blanket decision regarding contacts with the people that were named there, I didn't say that we would not take steps if national investigations prove any wrongdoing of those individuals," Spinant said at a briefing.