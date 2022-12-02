EU Commission to Continue Using Twitter Despite Clash Over Content Moderation - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said on Friday that the EU will continue to use Twitter platform despite reports that the bloc's authorities are dissatisfied with the social network's content moderation rules introduced by new owner Elon Musk.

"We will continue in the foreseeable future to use Twitter, but this is not specific to an online platform. The commission in many instances had differences with companies that we have found or we have suspected for one reason or another not to comply or investigated for not complying with EU laws and regulations, while, at the same time, continue to have business dealings," Mamer told the EC Midday briefing.

On Wednesday, the Financial Times reported that the European Union had threatened to ban Twitter on the bloc's territory if Elon Musk does not abide by the EU's strict content moderation rules.

European Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton, who is in charge of implementing the EU's digital rules, urged Musk to adhere to a checklist of rules, including ditching an "arbitrary" approach to reinstating banned users, pursuing disinformation "aggressively" and agreeing to an "extensive independent audit" of the social network by 2023.

Unless Twitter follows the EU's new Digital Services Act, it could face a Europe-wide ban or fines of up to 6% of global turnover.

US company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The company's main product is provision of social network platform for exchanging short messages. In late October, Musk bought the company for $44 billion. In November, a little over a week after taking over, Musk started laying off the company's workers in a bid to place Twitter "on a healthy path," which raised a wave of public criticism. On November 20, Twitter also unblocked former president Donald Trump's account, banned after the US Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, as the majority of participants in a survey conducted by Musk voted in favor of the measure.