MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The European Commission will publish its opinion on Ukraine's request to join the bloc by the end of June, European Council President Charles Michel said on Wednesday.

"When you decided to apply in order to be EU member, we decided to task the commission immediately, in only a few days. Usually it takes eight months for the commission to publish an opinion. We will have this opinion of the commission by the end of June," Michel said during a press conference in Kiev.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.

On February 28, Ukraine applied for EU membership.

During the EU delegation's visit to Kiev on April 8, European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen handed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a questionnaire to begin Ukraine's accession process. On Monday, Zelenskyy submitted the questionnaire to the EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas.