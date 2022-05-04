UrduPoint.com

EU Commission To Present 6th Package Of Anti-Russian Sanctions On Wednesday - Head

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 12:20 PM

EU Commission to Present 6th Package of Anti-Russian Sanctions on Wednesday - Head

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) The European Commission will present the next package of anti-Russia sanctions over Mosow's operation in Ukraine on Wednesday, President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"Today, we ware presenting our sixth package of sanctions," von der Leyen said at a plenary session of the European Parliament.

The EU commission head proposed listing high-ranking military and individuals involved in the operation in Ukraine in the sixth package.

"Today, we will propose to ban all Russian oil to Europe. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil seaborn and pipeline, crude and refined. We will make sure that we phase out Russian oil in an orderly fashion," the official said.

The bloc will "phase out Russian supply of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year," she added.

"Third, we are banning three big Russian state-owned broadcasters from our airwaves. They will not be allowed to distribute their content anymore in the EU, in whatever shape or form, be it on cable, via satellite, on the internet or via smartphone apps," von der Leyen said.

The new package also aims to "de-SWIFT" Russia's Sberbank and two other major banks, the official said, noting that by doing that, the bloc hits "banks that are systemically critical to the Russian financial system and (President Vladimir) Putin's ability to wage destruction."

"This will solidify the complete isolation of the Russian financial sector from the global system," she added.

