EU Commission to Propose $536Mln Expenditure on Joint Defense Procurement - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2022) The European Commission will propose the mobilization of about 500 million Euros ($536 million) to replenish military stocks diminished by support to Ukraine and enhance the European Union's defense capabilities, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

The EU is starting to replenish "the military material that has been sent to Ukraine" and is setting up "a task force to coordinate, also to deconflict the replenishment of the national supplies," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with European Council President Charles Michel after a special meeting of the European Council.

"Also the Commission will propose before the end of June to mobilize 500 million euros over the next two years from the EU budget to intensify the joint procurement by at least three member states," von der Leyen said.

She said that it will serve as the pilot project for the EU's long-term plan for the enhancement of defense capabilities.

She also noted that the EU member countries have already announced 200 billion euros in military spending for that purpose due to "the lack of the investment in previous years" and "fragmentation in the defense industry of the EU."