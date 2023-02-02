EU Commission to Provide Ukraine With Additional $440 Mln Aid Package

The European Commission has decided to send a new 400 million euro ($440 million) assistance package to Ukraine in order to support internal reforms, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The European Commission has decided to send a new 400 million euro ($440 million) assistance package to Ukraine in order to support internal reforms, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Thursday.

"To support the reform process and increase Ukraine's resilience, we are announcing a new support package worth 400 million euro including 145 million euro in humanitarian assistance," Hahn said at an European Parliament's plenary session on preparing the EU-Ukraine summit.

Hahn noted that during the summit, the EU will suggest extending the suspension of all tariffs and trade protection measures regarding Ukrainian imports, as well as Kiev's financial contributions for participation in EU programs as long as the country is experiencing financial difficulties.

The Ukraine-EU summit will take place in Kiev on February 3. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell have already arrived in Ukraine.