EU Commission to Redirect Money From Belarusian Authorities to 'Civil Society Groups'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union will redirect money the Belarusian authorities receive via the Eastern Partnership mechanisms to the country's civil society and vulnerable groups amid the ongoing protests.

"We already provide a lot of support to Belarus through the Eastern Partnership, but now it is more important than ever to be there for the Belarus' people and to reprogram money away from the authorities towards civil society and vulnerable groups," von der Leyen said during a press conference after emergency video summit on Belarus.

"The European Commission will mobilize now an additional 53 million Euros [$63.3 million] to support the Belarusian people in these challenging times. Two million euros to assist the victims of repression and unacceptable state violence, 1 million euros to support civil society and independent media, and 50 million euros of coronavirus emergency support for the health sector," von der Leyen added.