UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission To Redirect Money From Belarusian Authorities To 'Civil Society Groups'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:13 PM

EU Commission to Redirect Money From Belarusian Authorities to 'Civil Society Groups'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union will redirect money the Belarusian authorities receive via the Eastern Partnership mechanisms to the country's civil society and vulnerable groups amid the ongoing protests

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that the European Union will redirect money the Belarusian authorities receive via the Eastern Partnership mechanisms to the country's civil society and vulnerable groups amid the ongoing protests.

"We already provide a lot of support to Belarus through the Eastern Partnership, but now it is more important than ever to be there for the Belarus' people and to reprogram money away from the authorities towards civil society and vulnerable groups," von der Leyen said during a press conference after emergency video summit on Belarus.

"The European Commission will mobilize now an additional 53 million Euros [$63.3 million] to support the Belarusian people in these challenging times. Two million euros to assist the victims of repression and unacceptable state violence, 1 million euros to support civil society and independent media, and 50 million euros of coronavirus emergency support for the health sector," von der Leyen added.

Related Topics

Civil Society European Union Belarus Money Media From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioner orders DCs to monitor development pro ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court maintains orders for sealing ..

3 minutes ago

EU to Discuss Whether to Include Lukashenko on San ..

3 minutes ago

'Baldiaonline' mobile app launched

3 minutes ago

Islamabad Electric Supply Company notifies 2-day p ..

5 minutes ago

Balochistan govt completes multiple agro projects

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.