PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) The European Commission will provide its opinion on Ukraine's application for EU candidate status on June 15, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said on Tuesday.

"We have discussed the place of Ukraine in the European family... This issue will be discussed during the meeting of the Council of Europe on June 23-24. In particular, Ukraine's application for recognition of the country as a candidate for EU membership will be discussed there. We are waiting for the opinion of the European Commission on the matter. We are yet to get it, it will be provided on June 15," Colonna told a joint press conference after a meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on February 28. During the EU delegation's visit to Kiev on April 8, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed Zelenskyy a questionnaire to begin Ukraine's accession process. She said that the document was "the basis for discussions in the coming months."

Zelenskyy turned in Ukraine's questionnaire to EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas on April 18. The questionnaire is currently being reviewed by the European Commission.