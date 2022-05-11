UrduPoint.com

EU Commission To Suggest Recognizing Sanctions Evasion As Crime In EU In 2 Weeks - Reports

Published May 11, 2022 | 04:22 PM

The European Commission will propose in two weeks to make the evasion of sanctions a crime within the bloc, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two officials with knowledge of the proposal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The European Commission will propose in two weeks to make the evasion of sanctions a crime within the bloc, Politico reported on Wednesday, citing two officials with knowledge of the proposal.

If approved, the proposal would make it easier for member states to confiscate assets frozen as part of sanctions against Russia, providing them with the legal basis to do this, the news outlet said.

At the same time, under the proposal, what to do with the assets would be up to EU countries, the news outlet said, adding that with discussions continuing on whether to divert these funds to Ukraine.

As of now, asset expropriation is a matter of national law, which varies from country to country, Politico said, adding that while in some countries, sanctions evasion is already a criminal offence, in others, it is not.

