EU Commission Trying to Establish Facts on Belarus Opposition Figures Reportedly Missing

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The European Commission is trying to establish facts about the reported disappearance and mistreatment of several Belarusian opposition figures, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said at a briefing on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the coordination council of the Belarusian opposition said a member of the council's presidium, Maria Kolesnikova, and two other team members were impossible to reach. The police, the Interior Ministry and the State Control Committee told Sputnik that they know nothing about the potential detention of the opposition figures.

"We are aware of the reports that few members [of the Belarusian opposition council] actually, not only Miss Kolesnikova, but some other political activists and people, who are very engaged in the political process in Belarus, have been missing.

We are trying to establish the facts. I can say that what we are witnessing in Belarus is basically a continued repression by the authorities against civilian population," Stano said.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Monday commented on these reports of the arbitrary arrests and kidnappings on political grounds in Belarus, saying they were unacceptable.

The council was set up by the opposition members, who reject the results of a recent presidential election. State prosecutors launched a case against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security. The council says its goals and methods comply with the country's constitution.