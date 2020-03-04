UrduPoint.com
EU Commission Unveils 1st Climate Law On Path To Carbon Neutrality By 2050

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 09:36 PM

The College of Commissioners has agreed the first piece of legislation to put into law the flagship European Green Deal policy, designed to ensure Europe's carbon neutrality by mid-century, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The College of Commissioners has agreed the first piece of legislation to put into law the flagship European Green Deal policy, designed to ensure Europe's carbon neutrality by mid-century, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

"Today the College of Commissioners adopted the 1st European Climate Law. It puts in legislation our target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050. It will be our compass for the next 30 years & will guide us as we build a sustainable new growth model. #EUGreenDeal," von der Leyen tweeted.

She went on to describe climate neutrality as "our European destiny."

Getting member states to sign the Green Deal was one of the first initiatives von der Leyen undertook after becoming European Commission president on December 1.

Once ratified, the law would allow the EU to impose binding emission targets on member states.

The ambitious plan for the EU to become the first climate neutral continent still caused a backlash from eco-activists, including their young leader, Greta Thunberg, who was present at the meeting of top EU officials that unveiled the first climate law.

In an open letter, published on Tuesday, Thunberg and 33 other youth climate activists called for bolder steps, rather than reduction of emissions over the next three decades. They, in particular, criticized the EU for delaying the review of its 2030 emissions targets until September and insisted that the bloc needed specific goals not just for 2030 or 2050, but "for 2020 and every following month and year to come."

