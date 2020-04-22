UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Urges Member States To Limit Coronavirus-Fueled Exceptional Powers In Time

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:07 PM

EU Commission Urges Member States to Limit Coronavirus-Fueled Exceptional Powers in Time

The EU member states should eventually give up their exceptional powers so as not to compromise European values, the European Commission said on Wednesday in a press release following the meeting of EU affairs ministers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The EU member states should eventually give up their exceptional powers so as not to compromise European values, the European Commission said on Wednesday in a press release following the meeting of EU affairs ministers.

Many EU countries closed internal borders and imposed strict restrictions on movement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Commission has made clear from the onset that emergency powers adopted in Member States must be limited in time and scope, subject to scrutiny, and our values cannot be compromised - this was reiterated by VP [Vice President Vera] Jourova and Commissioner [Didier] Reynders in today's meeting," the commission said.

The commission also called for replacing exceptional powers of member states by more targeted interventions as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

"Economic and social resilience should be our focal points. But our democratic resilience is equally important," the press release said.

The EU institution also urged member states to pay attention to the vulnerabilities that were exposed during the health crisis, "including in the area of disinformation."

Related Topics

From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Etihad continues to progress sustainable initiativ ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 1,546 ..

26 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of Higher Committ ..

41 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation hol ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.