EU Commission Urges Member States to Limit Coronavirus-Fueled Exceptional Powers in Time

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The EU member states should eventually give up their exceptional powers so as not to compromise European values, the European Commission said on Wednesday in a press release following the meeting of EU affairs ministers.

Many EU countries closed internal borders and imposed strict restrictions on movement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Commission has made clear from the onset that emergency powers adopted in Member States must be limited in time and scope, subject to scrutiny, and our values cannot be compromised - this was reiterated by VP [Vice President Vera] Jourova and Commissioner [Didier] Reynders in today's meeting," the commission said.

The commission also called for replacing exceptional powers of member states by more targeted interventions as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

"Economic and social resilience should be our focal points. But our democratic resilience is equally important," the press release said.

The EU institution also urged member states to pay attention to the vulnerabilities that were exposed during the health crisis, "including in the area of disinformation."