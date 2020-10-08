EU Commission, US Gilead Company Sign Contract to Procure Remdesivir to Treat COVID-19

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The European Commission, EU members states and a number of other countries have jointly signed a contract with US pharmaceutical company Gilead for the purchase of Remdesivir drug enough to treat up to 500,000 COVID-19 patients, the Commission said on Thursday.

"The Commission has signed a joint procurement framework contract with the pharmaceutical company Gilead for the supply of up to 500,000 treatment courses of Veklury, the brand name for Remdesivir, and the opportunity to increase supply beyond the 500,000 treatment courses," Commission said in a press release.

A total of 36 parties have signed the joint agreement, including the United Kingdom, all EU and the European Economic Area countries, as well as six candidate and potential candidates for EU membership.

"All participating countries can now place their orders to procure Veklury directly," the commission said.

In summer, the European Commission signed a $74-million contract with Gilead to purchase Remdesivir. The European Commission currently caps that amount at 70 million Euros, or about $82 million, which the commission reports in the latest deal.

Initially developed by US manufacturer Gilead Sciences as an Ebola drug, Remdesivir has shown a positive effect in treating SARS and MERS. In May, the US food and Drug Administration issued an authorization for the emergency use of Remdesivir to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

A COVID-19 patient usually needs a five-day treatment course of six vials of Remdesivir.