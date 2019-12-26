EU Commission Vice-President Says Brexit Has Caused UK 'Unnecessary Damage'

(@imziishan)

The United Kingdom's exit from the European Union is a lamentable event that has caused a significant amount of damage to both the UK and the EU, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans wrote in a letter published by The Guardian on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The United Kingdom's exit from the European Union is a lamentable event that has caused a significant amount of damage to both the UK and the EU, European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans wrote in a letter published by The Guardian on Thursday.

The EU official made the comments in what he called a "love letter to Britain" that was published by the UK daily newspaper. Timmermans reminisced of his time spent at Saint George's British International school in Rome, expressed sadness that the people of the United Kingdom had chosen to leave the EU and highlighted the negative consequences of this decision.

"Was it necessary to force the issue? Not at all. But you did. And the sad thing is, I see it is hurting you. Because the two minds will still be there, even after you have left. In the process so much unnecessary damage has been done to you, and all of us. And I fear more will follow," Timmermans' letter read.

He also outlined how the UK's euroskepticism was at times beneficial for the European Union, and helped keep other EU states in check.

Regardless, Timmermans asserted that the EU is like a family, and stressed that it was the most useful tool for managing European politics and society.

Timmermans also stated that the door would always be open for the United Kingdom to return to the European Union.

"Truth be told, I felt deeply hurt when you decided to leave. Three years later I am just sad that a member of our family wants to sever our ties. But at the same time I find comfort in the thought that family ties can never really be severed. We're not going away and you will always be welcome to come back," Timmermans wrote.

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum that took place in June 2016. More than three years after the referendum, the UK has still yet to finalize a deal with the EU.

Prior to his re-election as prime minister, Boris Johnson vowed to agree on a withdrawal deal by January 31, with a view to negotiating a trade deal with the EU by December 31, 2020, when the transition period is set to end. The second reading of his Brexit Withdrawal Bill was approved by the House of Commons last week.