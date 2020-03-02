EU Commission Vice-President Says Discussed With Kurz Efforts to Protect Greek Borders

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Monday that he had discussed with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz joint efforts to assist Greece in protecting its borders in light of a huge influx of migrants.

Earlier on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris was ready to assist Greece in protecting its borders from arriving migrants.

"Phone call with Chancellor @sebastiankurz tonight. Discussed EU solidarity with Greece and commitment to protect our external border. Austria willing to contribute to our collective efforts," Schinas wrote on Twitter.

The situation with migrants deteriorated after Ankara announced on Saturday that it had opened its borders to Europe to Syrian refugees citing the lack of promised assistance as the reason. This led to the stampede near the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies, which, according to Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas, presented a threat to the national security. The spokesman added that Greece would stop accepting asylum requests for a month and expedite repatriations of migrants coming to the country illegally.