UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Vice-President Says Discussed With Kurz Efforts To Protect Greek Borders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 52 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:30 AM

EU Commission Vice-President Says Discussed With Kurz Efforts to Protect Greek Borders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) EU Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Monday that he had discussed with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz joint efforts to assist Greece in protecting its borders in light of a huge influx of migrants.

Earlier on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris was ready to assist Greece in protecting its borders from arriving migrants.

"Phone call with Chancellor @sebastiankurz tonight. Discussed EU solidarity with Greece and commitment to protect our external border. Austria willing to contribute to our collective efforts," Schinas wrote on Twitter.

The situation with migrants deteriorated after Ankara announced on Saturday that it had opened its borders to Europe to Syrian refugees citing the lack of promised assistance as the reason. This led to the stampede near the northeastern Greek town of Kastanies, which, according to Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas, presented a threat to the national security. The spokesman added that Greece would stop accepting asylum requests for a month and expedite repatriations of migrants coming to the country illegally.

Related Topics

Syria Europe Twitter Paris Ankara Austria Greece Border From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

5 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

6 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

6 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

7 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.