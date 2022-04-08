EU Commission Vice President Says Ukraine 'Earned' Right to Candidate Member Status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas believes that Ukraine will be granted status of a candidate country to join the European Union as part of a peace deal following the hostilities, without links to the country's prospects of NATO membership, he said on Friday.

"I have no doubt that when the moment for a settlement comes, and the moment will come, a peace settlement, one of the fundamentals of this final settlement would be that Ukraine would be recognized as a candidate country to join the EU.

I have no doubt in my mind. Probably NATO and other security considerations would be left on the side," Schinas said at the 7th annual Delphi Economic Forum.

He added that Ukrainians have "earned the right to be part of the family" with their "bravery."

The Delphi Economic Forum is a nonprofit organization that brings together leaders and experts in a wide array of spheres ranging from politics and economics to sustainable development and business to address the challenges faced by Europe and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region and Greece.