UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Vice President Says Ukraine 'Earned' Right To Candidate Member Status

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 06:40 PM

EU Commission Vice President Says Ukraine 'Earned' Right to Candidate Member Status

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas believes that Ukraine will be granted status of a candidate country to join the European Union as part of a peace deal following the hostilities, without links to the country's prospects of NATO membership, he said on Friday.

"I have no doubt that when the moment for a settlement comes, and the moment will come, a peace settlement, one of the fundamentals of this final settlement would be that Ukraine would be recognized as a candidate country to join the EU.

I have no doubt in my mind. Probably NATO and other security considerations would be left on the side," Schinas said at the 7th annual Delphi Economic Forum.

He added that Ukrainians have "earned the right to be part of the family" with their "bravery."

The Delphi Economic Forum is a nonprofit organization that brings together leaders and experts in a wide array of spheres ranging from politics and economics to sustainable development and business to address the challenges faced by Europe and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region and Greece.

Related Topics

NATO Business Ukraine Europe European Union Greece Family From

Recent Stories

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Mi ..

Russia Expels Two Bulgarian Diplomats - Foreign Ministry

19 minutes ago
 DC for completion of work on cricket stadium, trau ..

DC for completion of work on cricket stadium, trauma center, vegetables market

19 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magis ..

Meeting reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates

19 minutes ago
 Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

Finland Expels Two Russian Diplomats - Presidency

20 minutes ago
 Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Direc ..

Dr Mujtaba Siddiqi appointed CPEIC Executive Director

23 minutes ago
 Rent in EU Increases by 16%, House Prices by 42% S ..

Rent in EU Increases by 16%, House Prices by 42% Since 2010 - Eurostat

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.