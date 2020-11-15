UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

EU Commission Vice-President Self-Isolates After Coming Into Contact With COVID-19 Carrier

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) Executive Vice-President of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager said on Sunday that she had self-quarantined after she came into contact with a person, who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have been informed that a working relation is tested corona virus positive.

Luckily, he has no symptoms and I wish him all the best. I have been tested, am now in quarantine and will work from home the coming week," Vestager wrote on Twitter.

In early October, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underwent a two-week quarantine after being in contact with an individual who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

