EU Commission Vice President Starts 2-Day Visit To Northern Ireland

Thu 09th September 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic arrived in Northern Ireland on Thursday for a two-day visit to discuss the functioning of Brexit protocols on trade and customs with local politicians, civil society and business representatives.

"Glad to be in Northern Ireland for the next 2 days. I'm here to listen to and engage with business, civil society, and political representatives. Good to be on the ground after all the virtual meetings. EU is committed to the people of NI and the Protocol, full of opportunities," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter.

As part of the Brexit agreement, Northern Ireland practically remained in the European single market and customs unions after the United Kingdom left the bloc on December 31, 2020.

This arrangement is called the Protocol. Its goal is to avoid a so-called hard border between the Republic of Ireland and the Northern Ireland, which would place the two parts of the island under two different trade and customs frameworks.

Still, some border checks will continue to apply on the Irish border as certain products, such as frozen meat, arriving from the rest of the United Kingdom must be probed against EU sanitary regulations. The so-called grace period delaying such checks is due to expire on September 30.

On Monday, the UK government extended the Protocol grace period for the third time to allow for more time to negotiate the contentious border arrangement with the EU.

