EU Commission Vice President Welcomes Deal on Long-Term EU Budget, COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova has welcomed the agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and COVID-19 recovery fund, adding that it is good for EU nationals and businesse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova has welcomed the agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and COVID-19 recovery fund, adding that it is good for EU nationals and businesses.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that the leaders of the European Union's 27 member states had come to an agreement on the bloc's proposed 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) seven-year budget and COVID-19 recovery fund following a dispute over a controversial rule of law mechanism.

"I feel relieved there is an agreement on the EU budget. It's good news for EU citizens & business. EU needs to be better equipped to deal with the consequences of Rule of Law deficiencies.

It's key that the text of the Rule of Law conditionality has not been changed," Jourova said on Twitter.

In November, Poland and Hungary refused to give their approval to the EU seven-year budget, also known as the multiannual financial framework, and recovery fund due to their disagreement with the "conditional mechanism" for allocating funds. Warsaw and Budapest initially opposed such a mechanism, which could lead them to lose EU funding due to violations of European norms and obligations in the sphere of the rule of law.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday that Warsaw did not make concessions in the row over a rule of law mechanism and sees the final deal on the European Union's budget as a victory.