UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commission Vice President Welcomes Deal On Long-Term EU Budget, COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 03:55 PM

EU Commission Vice President Welcomes Deal on Long-Term EU Budget, COVID-19 Recovery Fund

Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova has welcomed the agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and COVID-19 recovery fund, adding that it is good for EU nationals and businesse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Vice President of the European Commission for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova has welcomed the agreement on the bloc's long-term budget and COVID-19 recovery fund, adding that it is good for EU nationals and businesses.

European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that the leaders of the European Union's 27 member states had come to an agreement on the bloc's proposed 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) seven-year budget and COVID-19 recovery fund following a dispute over a controversial rule of law mechanism.

"I feel relieved there is an agreement on the EU budget. It's good news for EU citizens & business. EU needs to be better equipped to deal with the consequences of Rule of Law deficiencies.

It's key that the text of the Rule of Law conditionality has not been changed," Jourova said on Twitter.

In November, Poland and Hungary refused to give their approval to the EU seven-year budget, also known as the multiannual financial framework, and recovery fund due to their disagreement with the "conditional mechanism" for allocating funds. Warsaw and Budapest initially opposed such a mechanism, which could lead them to lose EU funding due to violations of European norms and obligations in the sphere of the rule of law.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday that Warsaw did not make concessions in the row over a rule of law mechanism and sees the final deal on the European Union's budget as a victory.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Budget Twitter European Union Vera Budapest Warsaw Lead Poland Hungary Euro November Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,196 new COVID-19 cases, 694 recove ..

11 minutes ago

EU Commission Head Says Expects Decision on Deal O ..

1 minute ago

All Pakistan Junior Boys U19 Championship from Dec ..

1 minute ago

WASA to implement water waste treatment plan

1 minute ago

Thailand May Resume Visa-Free Entry for Tourists, ..

1 minute ago

Cuba to Establish Single Exchange Rate System Star ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.