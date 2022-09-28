UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Vows Ban For EU Citizens To Hold Senior Positions In Russian State Companies

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2022 | 08:32 PM

EU Commission Vows Ban for EU Citizens to Hold Senior Positions in Russian State Companies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The European Commission, as part of a new package of sanctions against Russia, proposes to ban citizens of EU countries from holding senior positions in Russian state-owned companies, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

The European Commission on Wednesday submitted proposals for a new package of sanctions against Russia in connection with the referendums in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"We will also propose additional bans on providing European services to Russia, and a prohibition of EU nationals to sit on governing bodies of Russian state-owned entrprises," von der Leyen said in a press statement. "Russia should not benefit from European knowledge and expertise."

More Stories From World

