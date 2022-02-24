The European Commission will propose a new package of sanctions against Russia's strategic economic sectors and banks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Commission will propose a new package of sanctions against Russia's strategic economic sectors and banks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Later today, we will present a a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval.

With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking the access to technologies and markets that are key to Russia. We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets," von der Leyen told reporters.