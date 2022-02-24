UrduPoint.com

EU Commission Will Propose New Sanctions On Russia's Strategic Economic Sectors, Banks

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 02:31 PM

EU Commission Will Propose New Sanctions on Russia's Strategic Economic Sectors, Banks

The European Commission will propose a new package of sanctions against Russia's strategic economic sectors and banks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The European Commission will propose a new package of sanctions against Russia's strategic economic sectors and banks, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"Later today, we will present a a package of massive and targeted sanctions to European leaders for approval.

With this package, we will target strategic sectors of the Russian economy by blocking the access to technologies and markets that are key to Russia. We will weaken Russia's economic base and its capacity to modernize. And in addition, we will freeze Russian assets in the European Union and stop the access of Russian banks to European financial markets," von der Leyen told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Market

Recent Stories

OSCE Chairmanship Convenes Permanent Council Meeti ..

OSCE Chairmanship Convenes Permanent Council Meeting Due to Russian Operation in ..

28 seconds ago
 Prioritizing health, education most effective way ..

Prioritizing health, education most effective way to improve socioeconomic statu ..

30 seconds ago
 LPR Says Has Information That Ukrainian Soldiers L ..

LPR Says Has Information That Ukrainian Soldiers Lay Down Weapons, Refuse to Obe ..

31 seconds ago
 Zahir awarded death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder ..

Zahir awarded death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

33 seconds ago
 UK to Introduce 'Unprecedented' Level of Sanctions ..

UK to Introduce 'Unprecedented' Level of Sanctions on Russia - Foreign Office

4 minutes ago
 10 injured in road accident

10 injured in road accident

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>