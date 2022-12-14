EU Commission Wires $532Mln Tranche of Macro-Financial Aid to Ukraine - Spokeswoman

The European Commission on Wednesday sent $532 million in macro-financial support to Ukraine, Veerle Nuyts, the EU Commission spokeswoman for economic and financial affairs, jobs and social rights, said.

"Today, the Commission has disbursed the third and last installment of 500 million Euros under the 5 billion ($5.3 billion) exceptional macro financial assistance operation for Ukraine," the spokeswoman said during a briefing.

According to European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, the Commission is mulling to provide next aid package in January 2023.

"Last payment from our ��5 bln macro-financial assistance package: EU Commission paid ��500 mln to Ukraine in favourable loans to support Ukraine.

Next we are working to secure proposed ��18 bln ($19.1 billion) funding for Ukraine in 2023, to make 1st payment in January," Dombrovskis said on Twitter.

On October 3, Dombrovskis signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukraine on the allocation of $5 billion in tranches in October, November, and December.

On November 9, the European Commission proposed to provide Ukraine with 18 billion euros in highly concessional loans for 2023. According to the commission's statement, "this stable, regular and predictable financial assistance � averaging ��1.5 billion per month � will help cover a significant part of Ukraine's short-term funding needs for 2023, which the Ukrainian authorities and the International Monetary Fund estimate at ��3 to ��4 billion per month."