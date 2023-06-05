EU Commission Yet To Decide On Extending Ukrainian Food Import Restrictions - Spokesperson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 02:10 PM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The European Commission is yet to decide on the extension of restrictions concerning the imports of Ukrainian agriculture products to several EU countries that expire today, EU spokeswoman for trade and agriculture Miriam Garcia Ferrer told RIA Novosti on Monday.
"No decision has been taken yet," Ferrer said.