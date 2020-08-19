EU Commissioner Breton Says Mali Situation Disturbing, Journalists Not Reporting Back

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The political situation in Mali after the military revolt and subsequent resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is alarming, given some journalists reporting to the EU have not been in touch, European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said on Wednesday on the Europe 1 broadcaster.

The mutiny started on Tuesday near the Kati military base the Malian capital of Bamako. A group of mutineers subsequently detained the president, several high-ranking officials and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Earlier on Wednesday, Keita announced his resignation and the dissolution of the parliament. The coup leaders declared the formation of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, closed the country's borders and imposed a curfew.

"It [the situation in Mali] is very disturbing. We haven't heard from a certain number of journalists. There are serious reasons to be concerned about what is happening," Breton said.

The commissioner also said that, given the security crisis in the Sahel region overall, Europe will "push for a democratic and constitutional process" in Mali, which has been suffering from an internal crisis marked by violent anti-government demonstrations and aggravated by the jihadist insurgency.

The current situation in Mali will be the main subject of the meeting of the United Nations Security Council, which is to take place later on Wednesday.