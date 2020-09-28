UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commissioner Calls On Warring Parties In Nagorno-Karabakh To Protect Civilians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 03:35 PM

EU Commissioner Calls on Warring Parties in Nagorno-Karabakh to Protect Civilians

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic called on Monday on the sides of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic called on Monday on the sides of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"I call on all sides of the #NagornoKarabakh conflict to do everything necessary to ensure that civilian life and infrastructure is protected in line with their obligation to respect the principles of the international humanitarian law," Lenarcic wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Twitter All

Recent Stories

9 minutes ago

Asim Bajwa, his family would have been in jail ins ..

16 minutes ago

NAB arrests Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering cas ..

4 minutes ago

Fragile hopes in DR Congo's Ituri province, scarre ..

4 minutes ago

ECHR Says to Consider Armenia's Request to Force B ..

4 minutes ago

Boko Haram Kills 5 Servicemen Kidnapped During Att ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.