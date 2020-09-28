EU Commissioner Calls on Warring Parties in Nagorno-Karabakh to Protect Civilians

(@FahadShabbir)

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic called on Monday on the sides of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic called on Monday on the sides of the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

"I call on all sides of the #NagornoKarabakh conflict to do everything necessary to ensure that civilian life and infrastructure is protected in line with their obligation to respect the principles of the international humanitarian law," Lenarcic wrote on Twitter.