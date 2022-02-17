UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner Confirms $34.5Mln Support For Haiti's Reconstruction After Earthquake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) EU International Partnership Commissioner Jutta Urpilainen on Thursday confirmed an allocation of 30.4 million Euros ($34.5 million) in assistance toward Haiti's reconstruction after the earthquake last August.

"The European Union is ready to accompany Haitian partners in building a sustainable future. I am pleased to confirm ‚¬30.

4 million to support #Haiti's reconstruction efforts following the devastating earthquake last August," Urpilainen posted on Twitter.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the southwestern regions of Haiti on August 14, 2021, leaving over 2,200 people dead and more than 12,000 injured. According to the UNICEF report on emergency response to the earthquake in Haiti, about 53,000 homes have been destroyed and more than 77,000 have been severely damaged, affecting over 800,000 people, including 340,000 children.

>