EU Commissioner Content Most EU States Easing COVID Rules for Vaccinated, Recovered People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Most European nations are lifting certain coronavirus-linked measures, including mandatory testing and quarantine requirements, for those vaccinated or recovered from the disease, Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"I am happy to report that most member states are indeed exempting fully vaccinated or recovered persons from test or quarantine requirements," Reynders said.

The European Union's Digital COVID Certificate travel system was launched across the bloc on July 1. Green passes, valid for a year, come as proof that their holders have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, recovered from it, or recently tested negative for the disease.

Reynders said that all EU member states and European Economic Area partners were connected to the system, adding that more than 200 million certificates have been issued so far.