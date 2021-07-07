UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Commissioner Content Most EU States Easing COVID Rules For Vaccinated, Recovered People

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 09:16 PM

EU Commissioner Content Most EU States Easing COVID Rules for Vaccinated, Recovered People

Most European nations are lifting certain coronavirus-linked measures, including mandatory testing and quarantine requirements, for those vaccinated or recovered from the disease, Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, told the European Parliament on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Most European nations are lifting certain coronavirus-linked measures, including mandatory testing and quarantine requirements, for those vaccinated or recovered from the disease, Didier Reynders, the European Commissioner for Justice, told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

"I am happy to report that most member states are indeed exempting fully vaccinated or recovered persons from test or quarantine requirements," Reynders said.

The European Union's Digital COVID Certificate travel system was launched across the bloc on July 1. Green passes, valid for a year, come as proof that their holders have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, recovered from it, or recently tested negative for the disease.

Reynders said that all EU member states and European Economic Area partners were connected to the system, adding that more than 200 million certificates have been issued so far.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union July All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

UN Security Council May Address Situation in Haiti ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against YouTu ..

3 minutes ago

Tajikistan Calls on CSTO Allies to Help Deal With ..

3 minutes ago

Promoters cancel Fuji endurance race, citing pande ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani apologises for power cuts, blames h ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.