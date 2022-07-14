National restrictions of EU members affecting cross-border energy supplies are unwarranted and can only exacerbate existing problems, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Thursday

On Wednesday, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, said that Budapest is declaring a state of energy emergency, banning exports of energy resources and firewood.

"Individual national restrictions affecting gas cross-border flows are unwarranted and can only exacerbate problems in the current gas market situation," Simson said in a statement published by the Commission.

Simson also said that EU countries should help their neighbors in the union when necessary.

"All EU Member States are also subject to solidarity obligations under the existing security of supply rules, meaning that they are obliged to help their neighbours in case of urgent need, by supplying energy for protected customers," the statement read.

Restrictions on domestic exports can only be justified for very specific reasons, such as public safety and health, Simson pointed out.

"Restrictions on the exports in the internal market can only be justified based on very specific grounds such as the protection of public order and public health. Economic grounds are never a legitimate justification," Simson said.

According to the commissioner, Hungary has not notified the European Commission of these planned measures. The European Commission is in contact with Hungarian authorities to better understand the plan and assess its impact on the neighboring EU states, Simson added.