UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner Criticizes Hungary's Energy Export Ban

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 11:34 PM

EU Commissioner Criticizes Hungary's Energy Export Ban

National restrictions of EU members affecting cross-border energy supplies are unwarranted and can only exacerbate existing problems, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) National restrictions of EU members affecting cross-border energy supplies are unwarranted and can only exacerbate existing problems, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Hungarian prime minister's office, said that Budapest is declaring a state of energy emergency, banning exports of energy resources and firewood.

"Individual national restrictions affecting gas cross-border flows are unwarranted and can only exacerbate problems in the current gas market situation," Simson said in a statement published by the Commission.

Simson also said that EU countries should help their neighbors in the union when necessary.

"All EU Member States are also subject to solidarity obligations under the existing security of supply rules, meaning that they are obliged to help their neighbours in case of urgent need, by supplying energy for protected customers," the statement read.

Restrictions on domestic exports can only be justified for very specific reasons, such as public safety and health, Simson pointed out.

"Restrictions on the exports in the internal market can only be justified based on very specific grounds such as the protection of public order and public health. Economic grounds are never a legitimate justification," Simson said.

According to the commissioner, Hungary has not notified the European Commission of these planned measures. The European Commission is in contact with Hungarian authorities to better understand the plan and assess its impact on the neighboring EU states, Simson added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports Budapest Hungary Gas Market All

Recent Stories

Election Commission of Pakistan directs stern acti ..

Election Commission of Pakistan directs stern action against code violators duri ..

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: Bastad ATP results

Tennis: Bastad ATP results

2 minutes ago
 Drug smuggling from Balochistan foiled, accused ar ..

Drug smuggling from Balochistan foiled, accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 Wildfires spread across heatwave-hit Europe

Wildfires spread across heatwave-hit Europe

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest 11 professional beggars during crack ..

Police arrest 11 professional beggars during crackdown

21 minutes ago
 Pidcock wins Tour de France 12th stage, Vingegaard ..

Pidcock wins Tour de France 12th stage, Vingegaard still in yellow

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.