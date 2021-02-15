UrduPoint.com
EU Commissioner Envisages Europe As First Among Other Continents In Vaccine Production

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:37 PM

EU Commissioner Envisages Europe As First Among Other Continents in Vaccine Production

European Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton on Monday said that he expected Europe to outrun other regions of the world within a year and a half in the race to boost vaccine production capacity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) European Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton on Monday said that he expected Europe to outrun other regions of the world within a year and a half in the race to boost vaccine production capacity.

In early February, Breton was appointed to head a new task force to boost vaccine roll-out in Europe amid the bloc's dismay over vaccine cuts announced last month by the drugmakers manufacturing the vaccines authorized by the EU medicines regulator, namely, Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, prompting the member states' vaccination programs to stall. The companies explained that the reduction in their vaccine supplies was linked to production capacity issues.

"Europe [needs] to be the leading continent in vaccine production in 18 months," Breton said on the BFMTV broadcaster when listing objectives for his task group.

He also voiced an intention to rump up vaccine production to inoculate all visitors against the coronavirus in the European Union by the end of summer.

The official also said that the bloc would make use of a total of five COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, with the three already approved and in use and the other two expected to be reviewed by the EU medicines watchdog "in coming weeks." Notably, the review of vaccines produced by German CureVac firm and Novanax and Johnson&Johnson companies based in the US. When asked about the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, Breton said the bloc already had enough of them in its vaccine portfolio.

The EU commissioner branded vaccine development as a "scientific achievement" and noted that the Primary goal in the bloc's vaccination strategy, for now, was to adjust "industrial tools" such as plants to develop vaccines. Regarding the latter, Breton said the goal was to focus on about 10 vaccine factories located in Europe rather than building new sites, which he said would take too long.

The bloc-wide immunization campaign kicked off in the European Union in late December 2020.

