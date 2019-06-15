EU Commissioner Hahn Says Welcomes Peaceful Transition of Power in Moldova

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn welcomed Saturday the peaceful resolution of the political crisis in Moldova

"I called the PM of the Republic of #Moldova, @sandumaiamd today, to discuss the latest developments in the country. Welcome the peaceful transition of power and the fact that the government has already started to deliver on the #reformagenda," Hahn wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Constitutional Court of Moldova said it reconsidered and canceled some of its previous decisions, including on dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority of votes. Last week, the Socialist Party announced forming a parliamentary coalition with the ACUM bloc, paving way for a new Moldovan government after a three-month hiatus.

Maia Sandu, a co-chair of the pro-European ACUM bloc, was elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered their actions illegitimate, because under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has 3 months to form the government, which means that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily deprive country's President Igor Dodon of presidential powers in favor of Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The DPM government of Filip resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet formed by the coalition between the Socialists party and the ACUM bloc.