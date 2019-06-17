UrduPoint.com
EU Commissioner Hahn To Travel To Moldova This Week For Talks With New Government

EU Commissioner Hahn to Travel to Moldova This Week for Talks With New Government

EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said on Monday that he was going to visit Chisinau later in the week for talks with the new Moldovan government

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said on Monday that he was going to visit Chisinau later in the week for talks with the new Moldovan government.

Hahn noted that he expected the new government to work on reforms, including those judicial, stressing that the progress in these activities were main conditions for the European Union to resume the Macro-Financial Assistance program for Moldova. The bloc froze the funding back in summer 2018, demanding that the then-cabinet made concrete steps in election transparency, judicial reform and fight against corruption.

"I will travel already this week to Chisinau again I was there two weeks ago to discuss with the new government the issues if they can speed up the [reform] process ... then of course we are ready to start financing [the program] again," Hanh said upon arrival in Luxembourg for the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

The political crisis started in Moldova after February's indecisive parliamentary elections, in which neither party gained a majority. On June 8, the Socialist Party announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the pro-EU ACUM bloc.

ACUM co-chair Maia Sandu was elected prime minister of the new government.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate, because under the Moldovan constitution, the parliament has three months to form the government, which means that the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the deadline. The Court ordered to temporarily suspend Igor Dodon's presidential powers in favor of ex-Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that he could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon described the move to use the court, which they say is controlled by the Democrats, as an attempt to usurp power in the country.

The DPM government finally resigned on Friday, opening the way for the installation of the new cabinet formed by the coalition between the Socialist Party and the ACUM bloc, while the court annulled its previous decisions related to dissolution of the parliament and holding snap elections.

