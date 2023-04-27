EU Commissioner Heads to Greece Friday to Drum Up Missile Production for Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

EU commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton will travel to Greece on Friday as part of his tour of European defense industries that is aimed at increasing production of missiles for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) EU commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton will travel to Greece on Friday as part of his tour of European defense industries that is aimed at increasing production of missiles for Ukraine.

"Commissioner Breton will meet with Minister of Defence, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, to exchange views on the urgent need to increase ammunition production for Ukraine and the EU's security," the European Commission said in a statement.

Breton will visit two major defense equipment factories and meet with manufacturers to assess the needs of the defense industry so the Commission can provide tailored support and address bottlenecks.

The commissioner toured Sweden, Croatia and Slovenia last week to advocate for the ramp-up of defense production capacities. The Commission's goal is for Europe to produce 1 million rounds a year.