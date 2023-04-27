UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner Heads To Greece Friday To Drum Up Missile Production For Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 09:06 PM

EU Commissioner Heads to Greece Friday to Drum Up Missile Production for Ukraine

EU commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton will travel to Greece on Friday as part of his tour of European defense industries that is aimed at increasing production of missiles for Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) EU commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton will travel to Greece on Friday as part of his tour of European defense industries that is aimed at increasing production of missiles for Ukraine.

"Commissioner Breton will meet with Minister of Defence, Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, to exchange views on the urgent need to increase ammunition production for Ukraine and the EU's security," the European Commission said in a statement.

Breton will visit two major defense equipment factories and meet with manufacturers to assess the needs of the defense industry so the Commission can provide tailored support and address bottlenecks.

The commissioner toured Sweden, Croatia and Slovenia last week to advocate for the ramp-up of defense production capacities. The Commission's goal is for Europe to produce 1 million rounds a year.

Related Topics

Exchange Ukraine Europe Visit Slovenia Sweden Croatia Greece Market Industry Million

Recent Stories

Thalassemia Day observed at Ayub Teaching Hospital ..

Thalassemia Day observed at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

6 minutes ago
 University of Karachi extends submission date B.Co ..

University of Karachi extends submission date B.Com Regular examination form up- ..

3 minutes ago
 Spain hit by summer-strength heat in April

Spain hit by summer-strength heat in April

3 minutes ago
 Milan Court Dismisses Case of Alleged Russian Fund ..

Milan Court Dismisses Case of Alleged Russian Funding of Lega Party - Party Lead ..

3 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on assembly of people near examination ..

Ban imposed on assembly of people near examination centers

4 minutes ago
 Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consol ..

Defense Ministers of Belarus, Iran Agree to Consolidate Peace Promotion Efforts

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.