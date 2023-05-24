UrduPoint.com

EU Commissioner Lenarcic Taking Part In UN Fund Raising Event For Horn Of Africa

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic is taking part in a United Nations-led pledging event called to provide humanitarian assistance to the drought-affected Horn of Africa, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

"Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarcic, is today taking part in the High-level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Response in the Horn of Africa organised by the United Nations and international donors," the Commission said in a statement, adding that one of the main goals of the event is to raise funds to help the region in the fight against drought.

At least 43.3 million people were affected by current drought in the Horn of Africa, the Commission said. As noted in the statement, the European Union has recently increased its humanitarian funding for the region, which now amounts to 170 million Euros ($183 million) for 2023.

